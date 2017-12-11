Products We Love: Roost Egg Cup
View Photos
Products We Love

Products We Love: Roost Egg Cup

Add to
Like
Share
By Amanda Dameron
We like kicking the tires of smart objects we come across, and filming the results. Today we examine Alessi's egg cup by designer Adam Goodrum.

As an ardent lover of soft-boiled eggs, I like that Alessi's "Roost" egg cup can hold two eggs at a time, and I appreciate the way the two pieces nest together when not in use. You'd never even know it was an egg cup! I was intrigued by the geometric form, but, as is the case with any object that's meant to be used, it doesn't matter what it looks like if it fails in its execution. So I asked to borrow one for a test drive, and the Dwell team filmed a short video at our office. 


Products We Love: Roost Egg Cup - Photo 1 of 2 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


Products We Love: Roost Egg Cup - Photo 2 of 2 -

Verdict? It's a new look for an old need, and it's a clever object that works pretty well. After using it, I do wish the base hugged the egg a bit more, so that it felt more stable and fingers weren't needed to hold it from shifting. But it's still an ingenious little device, so if you fancy one, it can be yours for $48 from Alessi


Interested to see more of our video test-drives?  Get a glimpse of our Modern Barware for Target, or check out our afternoon with the Dyson robot vacuum.

Alessi Roost Egg Cup
Alessi Roost Egg Cup
Alessi
“Roost” egg cup comes from a childhood memory: early-morning egg gathering. The geometric and proportioned shape of the egg. A dual purpose object, just like the very structure of eggs.
Shop