Products We Love: Roost Egg Cup

As an ardent lover of soft-boiled eggs, I like that Alessi's "Roost" egg cup can hold two eggs at a time, and I appreciate the way the two pieces nest together when not in use. You'd never even know it was an egg cup! I was intrigued by the geometric form, but, as is the case with any object that's meant to be used, it doesn't matter what it looks like if it fails in its execution. So I asked to borrow one for a test drive, and the Dwell team filmed a short video at our office.

Verdict? It's a new look for an old need, and it's a clever object that works pretty well. After using it, I do wish the base hugged the egg a bit more, so that it felt more stable and fingers weren't needed to hold it from shifting. But it's still an ingenious little device, so if you fancy one, it can be yours for $48 from Alessi.







