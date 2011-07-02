Products for the Fourth of July

What's a Fourth of July without a barbecue? For our June 2011 issue, we rounded up seven mini grills and put them to the test. Our favorite was the Fyrkat by Bodum—which also won the Modern World Award for the Eat category at Dwell on Design last week. The Fyrkat is a modern, playful update of the quintessential mini grill (the Weber Smokey Joe) and its streamlined base, array of color options, silicon handle, and clips that make it easy to carry in one hand make it our go-to-grill.

Maru's Wasara collection features an array of beautifully designed biodegradable picnic plates, bowls, and cups.

If you're headed out to the park (or even just having a big crowd in your own backyard), the Wasara line of Maru biodegradable plates are the perfect solution if you don't want to wash dishes and you don't want to add to the landfill. The plates, bowls, and cups are made from organically grown bamboo and can all be composted at the end of the party. Branch, our favorite online sustainable design shop, sells Wasara Party Kits for parties of eight or 50.

The new Drink Buddy wine topper and wine glass identifiers from Umbra.

Though these won't be available until later this month, Umbra's new Drink Buddy Charms and Topper will be perfect for get-togethers throughout the summer. Designed by Alan Wisniewski, each set includes one wine bottle topper and six charms for identifying which glass is yours.

The Fyrkat Charcoal Picnic Grill by Bodum in red, steel, and blue.