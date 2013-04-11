Product Spotlight: Two Stools by Doug Johnston

New York-based, Texas-bred designer Doug Johnston is utilizing his skills and passion for materials and functionality. Not afraid to step outside the box, Johnston investigates the relationship between the two, handcrafting humble and durable organic fixtures out of minimal materials. Johnston's production process relies heavily on an industrial sewing machine, in which he stitches cotton rope and nylon thread to create a variety of goods including these Two Stools.

Handcrafted in various dimensions, these sturdy stools are filled with flexible casting foam. Photo by: Michael Popp Each of his designs vary in size and shape and are available to purchase at MATTER.