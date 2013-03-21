Product Spotlight: The UP Coffee Table
View Photos

Product Spotlight: The UP Coffee Table

Add to
Like
Share
By Eujin Rhee
Up, up, and away? Fortunately, the UP Coffee Table by Duffy London won't waft away, but will remain a playful part of any living space.

Hand made in the UK using glass, metal resin composite, and steel rods, the buoyant-like trompe-l'œil table slyly gives off the impression that a piece of glass is being levitated by small golden balloons.

Product Spotlight: The UP Coffee Table - Photo 1 of 3 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Product Spotlight: The UP Coffee Table - Photo 2 of 3 -

THE UP COFFEE TABLE

For a touch of whimsy and shine we love this handmade, buoyant-like, trompe-l'œil table which slyly gives off the impression that a piece of glass is being levitated by small golden balloons.

Part of a limited edition of 20, the UP is available to purchase for $8,805 here.

Product Spotlight: The UP Coffee Table - Photo 3 of 3 -

"Growing old is compulsory, growing UP is optional." —Bob Monkhouse