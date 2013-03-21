View Photos
Product Spotlight: The UP Coffee Table
By Eujin Rhee –
Up, up, and away? Fortunately, the UP Coffee Table by Duffy London won't waft away, but will remain a playful part of any living space.
Hand made in the UK using glass, metal resin composite, and steel rods, the buoyant-like trompe-l'œil table slyly gives off the impression that a piece of glass is being levitated by small golden balloons.
Part of a limited edition of 20, the UP is available to purchase for $8,805 here.
"Growing old is compulsory, growing UP is optional." —Bob Monkhouse