Product Spotlight: Strek Collective's W1 & W2 Lamp
View Photos

Product Spotlight: Strek Collective's W1 & W2 Lamp

Add to
Like
Share
By Eujin Rhee
Dim corners and the reading headaches that come with them, begone! The W Lamp Series designed by Norwegian-based Strek Collective winsomely lights up any space.

The series includes the W1—a reading lamp and the W2—a small pendant lamp.

Product Spotlight: Strek Collective's W1 & W2 Lamp - Photo 1 of 2 -

Bookmark your reading materials by perching them on the detachable birch resting pole.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Product Spotlight: Strek Collective's W1 & W2 Lamp - Photo 2 of 2 -

Both are made of birch, sport a textile cable, and all parts can be hand turned to your liking.