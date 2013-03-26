View Photos
Product Spotlight: Strek Collective's W1 & W2 Lamp
By Eujin Rhee
Dim corners and the reading headaches that come with them, begone! The W Lamp Series designed by Norwegian-based Strek Collective winsomely lights up any space.
The series includes the W1—a reading lamp and the W2—a small pendant lamp.
Both are made of birch, sport a textile cable, and all parts can be hand turned to your liking.