Product Spotlight: Strek Collective's W1 & W2 Lamp

Dim corners and the reading headaches that come with them, begone! The W Lamp Series designed by Norwegian-based Strek Collective winsomely lights up any space.

The series includes the W1—a reading lamp and the W2—a small pendant lamp. Bookmark your reading materials by perching them on the detachable birch resting pole. Both are made of birch, sport a textile cable, and all parts can be hand turned to your liking.