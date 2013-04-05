View Photos
Product Spotlight: Another Ceramic Candlestick
By Eujin Rhee
Light the way with these charming candlesticks designed by London-based French product designer Marie Dessuant for Another Country. Each piece comes with a white glazed stoneware lid on a turned FSC certified oak base and inside a nice little surprise awaits—a concealed box for storing all those little miscellaneous objects needing a home.
Comes in three sizes: small, medium, and large.
Available to individually purchase for $59-90 or $223 as a set here.
