Product Spotlight: Another Ceramic Candlestick
By Eujin Rhee
Light the way with these charming candlesticks designed by London-based French product designer Marie Dessuant for Another Country. Each piece comes with a white glazed stoneware lid on a turned FSC certified oak base and inside a nice little surprise awaits—a concealed box for storing all those little miscellaneous objects needing a home.

Comes in three sizes: small, medium, and large.

Available to individually purchase for $59-90 or $223 as a set here.

More candlesticks? Check out the Heima, Judaica, and BoConcept's rubber-accented numbers.