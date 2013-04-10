Product Spotlight: 2of2 goods
View Photos

Product Spotlight: 2of2 goods

By Megan Hamaker
We're smitten with the delightful world brother/sister designers, Dan and Meredith Dundin, have created with their company 2of2 goods.

The works of miniature art, some of them lighted, feature colorful forests, adorable houses from frame to finish, and other scaled down fanciful elements. Every little house is one-of-a-kind and the duo love to do custom work so you can get the tiny house of your dreams. Flip through the slideshow for a few of our personal favorites. 

We love this one for it's reminicence of Philip Johnson's Glass House, only these folks have really brought the outdoors inside.

2of2 goods sells their wares on etsy and can also be found featured in the Shoppe by Scoutmob

As if blanketed in snow, this little house has a welcoming charm.

Who wouldn't want a happy little grove of pastel trees on their mantel or shelf?

A well lit home is a happy home.

Another enchanting and colorful mini forest.

With it's iridescent reflections, this house has some serious character.

You can even get tiny house frames for a taste of tiny architecture from the start.

