Product Spotlight: 2of2 goods

By Megan Hamaker –
We're smitten with the delightful world brother/sister designers, Dan and Meredith Dundin, have created with their company 2of2 goods.
The works of miniature art, some of them lighted, feature colorful forests, adorable houses from frame to finish, and other scaled down fanciful elements. Every little house is one-of-a-kind and the duo love to do custom work so you can get the tiny house of your dreams. Flip through the slideshow for a few of our personal favorites.
2of2 goods sells their wares on etsy and can also be found featured in the Shoppe by Scoutmob.