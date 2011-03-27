Print Workshop

The book starts by laying out the tools of the trade, helpful terms, and various techniques, then segues into 32 projects, all of which are accompanied by a healthy dose of editorial commentary from Schmidt.



Her temperament runs far wide of twee, instead offering conversational insights—a forest scene makes an ideal mural because "just like in nature, any imperfections provide interest to our eyes"—without romanticizing the process ("gigantic fabric stores can seem like their own special version of hell"). From making mobiles to embroidery to photograms, it’s a thoroughly engaging entry into the world of personalization through print.



