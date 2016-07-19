Nestled deep in Far North Queensland there is an Australian man who explores how people in ancient times built and made things. This practice is called Primitive Technology, and is a hobby where "where you make things in the wild completely from scratch using no modern tools or materials". Recently this anonymous shirtless man has developed a large online following from his YouTube Channel and Blog.

In Primitive Technology's most popular video you are transported through the evolution of civilization, guided by modern knowledge, in all but 11 minutes. Starting with a rather simple structure his practice seems rather straightforward. However, when he starts firing ceramics it is obvious that he has put considerable effort in where he has placed his hut in relation to resources, especially clay, saplings, and large leafs. Every component added to the hut strengthens and compliments what has previously been made, and by the end of the video you can tell he has developed a rather robust system utilizing no more than what is naturally available in the jungle.

