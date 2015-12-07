Preview Sebastian Herkner's Home Concept for IMM Cologne 2016

Since 2012, the Das Haus – Interiors on Stage initative at IMM Cologne has offered designers and firms including Doshi Levien, Lucha Nichetto, Louise Campbell, and Neri & Hu the chance to redefine the very notion of what design means at home.

“For me, it’s important that 'The House' is open to everyone,” says designer Sebastian Herkner. “There are no borders, no barriers, no corners to hide or stumble on. The result is an uncompromisingly round and open house in which the various levels are accessed by way of a gallery. That was the approach: a (nearly) endless house.” The structure, which will be on display January 18–24, 2016, features a selection of work by the designer, including his Banjooli chairs for Moroso, as well as an outdoor collection from Dedon, a room divider from Rosenthal, a chair from Linteloo, and lighting from Pulpo.

For his take on the walk-in exhibition, 2016 Das Haus designer Sebastian Herkner has done away with the traditional four-walls-and-a-roof format of a house, creating a round structure that spirals around a central atrium. Instead of opaque walls, the 2,500-square-foot installation, which will be presented in the fair's Pure Editions Hall 2.2, features a skin made from clear PVC. Inside, curtains from textile brand Nya Nordiska (the exhibition's sponsor) replace interior dividers, reflecting the openness and transparency at the center of the project.

“The transparency of ‘Das Haus’ is an expression of the necessity of facing changes with more openness,” says Herkner, seen here, at left, with Dick Spierenburg, Creative Director of IMM Cologne.

"In a practical sense, round living is of course quite impractical. Our furnishings are all conceived with right angles," notes Herkner. "However, that might be precisely the point: the focus here isn't on efficiency, but rather, in an entirely abstract sense, on possibilities for living. Our version of "Das Haus" simulates a possibility of freer living."

