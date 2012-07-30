View Photos
Preview 'Another Side of Ibiza'
Add to
Like
Share
By Diana Budds –
Spanish rug designer Nani Marquina's island retreat is a feature story in our July/August "Designers at Home" issue (available on newsstands now). The structure has humble origins—it was built 150 years ago for a peasant farmer—and the architects tasked with its restoration, José Antonio Martínez Lapeña and Elías Torres, opted to keep the structure as close to the original as possible. For example, the rustic original ceiling crafted from sabina wood was removed, sanitized, restored, and fitted back in place. The home is a netural palette of whitewashed walls and earth-toned floors; however, Marquina and her husband, photographer Albert Font, brought vibrant textiles and contemporary design pieces into the mix, infusing the historic home with the present day. Check dwell.com Tuesday, July 30, to read the full story.
Find copies of our July/August Designers at Home issue on newsstands, order a risk-free subscription here, buy Dwell for iPad and smartphones here, or call 1-866-565-8551.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.