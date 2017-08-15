Prep Your Dorm Room For the New School Year With These 16 Cool, Modern Products
Prep Your Dorm Room For the New School Year With These 16 Cool, Modern Products

By Paige Alexus
With the new school year quickly approaching, make sure to give yourself enough time to gather what you'll need to make your dorm room both functional and fun.

Though you'll most likely be far from home, that doesn't mean that your dorm space shouldn't feel comfortable and welcoming. By sourcing a few strong pieces that are multifunctional, modern, and lighthearted,  you'll be able to create a sanctuary where you can feel confident and happy—even if you're stuck there studying for hours into the night. Shop our picks below—and act fast!

The Desk

The Desk Chair

The Task Lamp

The Food Storage

Rosti Mepal Microwavable Nested Storage Bowls (Set of 4)
Rosti Mepal Microwavable Nested Storage Bowls (Set of 4)
Food52
Four Bowl Wonder. We don’t always (okay, almost never) have time to set a full dinner table each night, complete with silverware and cloth napkins and vegetable sides in nice serving platters. These are the bowls that adapt to how we live and eat pretty much the rest of the time.
The Everything Storage

Kartell Componibili Storage Unit
Kartell Componibili Storage Unit
Design Within Reach
One of the very first women to graduate with a degree in architecture from Politecnico di Milano, Anna Castelli Ferrieri went on to become a prominent architect and designer before co-founding Kartell with her husband, Giulio Castelli, in 1949.
The File Cabinet

The Sweeper

The Towels

Dusen Dusen Towel
Dusen Dusen Towel
Design Within Reach
Ellen Van Dusen studied the psychology of design and the brain’s reaction to visual stimuli at Tufts University.
The Alarm Clock

The Hardy Rug

