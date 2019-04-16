Prefab Made This Super Remote House in the Ontario Wilderness Possible
Prefab Made This Super Remote House in the Ontario Wilderness Possible

By Luke Hopping
An isolated prefab in Ontario, Canada, demonstrates how factory-built housing can be as site sensitive as traditional construction.

On Rainy Lake in Ontario, a cedar-clad cottage extends almost naturally from an outcrop of volcanic rock. Like organisms that have adapted to a harsh climate, the home’s two volumes bend with the glacier-formed ridge, their steel foundation bolted firmly to the basalt. One would hardly suspect the home was born on a factory floor roughly 400 miles away. 

