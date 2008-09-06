View Photos
Prefab Killers?
By David A. Greene –
As Hurricane Gustav approaches the Gulf Coast, this may be an opportune time to recall that Lowe's is selling Katrina Cottages. Well, they're not selling the cottages themselves, but rather the plans, which use Lowe's products exclusively.
Designed by Marianne Cusato, these small, affordable dwellings are real prefab-killers: By taking advantage of the economies of scale already present in your neighborhood Lowe's (plus a nice discount) and using local labor, buyers get a stick-built house for the lowest cost possible. This business model is not new: Sears did the same thing early in the 20th century.
