Midcentury Illustrations—From Kentucky to Paris

By Paige Alexus
This week, we decided to highlight the graphic and colorful illustrations of Jeremy Booth from Louisville, Kentucky. As an artist and designer, he spends a lot of his creative time studying light and harsh shadows. His midcentury series includes a number of prints that will be presented from October 13 to 29 at Sergeant Paper, an art concept store in Paris. He’ll be sharing 15 illustrations—each of which is limited to 100 prints. You can find the whole selection here.

Jeremy Booth's midcentury series guides attendees through his vision of a modern home from the era.

Throughout his work, Booth focuses on harsh angles and shadows. Here, he exaggerates the geometry that exists in midcentury furnishings.

Booth's Radio Series puts the spotlight on the entertainment hub of the midcentury era.

