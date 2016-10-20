View Photos
Midcentury Illustrations—From Kentucky to Paris
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
This week, we decided to highlight the graphic and colorful illustrations of Jeremy Booth from Louisville, Kentucky. As an artist and designer, he spends a lot of his creative time studying light and harsh shadows. His midcentury series includes a number of prints that will be presented from October 13 to 29 at Sergeant Paper, an art concept store in Paris. He’ll be sharing 15 illustrations—each of which is limited to 100 prints. You can find the whole selection here.
