Poster Service

From intricately illustrated concert promos to beautifully rendered art for art’s sake, it’s a medium that makes a strong statement whether hanging on the wall in your room, on the street, or in a gallery.



Mollusk Surf Shop (yes, it does sell custom boards and fins too…) in San Francisco is hosting The Mollusk Family Poster Show, featuring a collection of work by Thomas Campbell, Jeff Canham, Kyle Field, Christopher Gentile, Rachel Kaye, Alex Kopps, John McCambridge, Serena Mitnik-Miller, Jay Nelson, Jeff Scharf and Todd St. John.



Also included will be designs by friend-of-Dwell Nat Russell, whose illustrations showed the long and winding road from Tijuana to Oregon in our California Dreams issue this year, and past contributor Geoff McFetridge.



If you’re in the Bay Area, pop by the opening reception on Saturday, December 6th from 7-10pm for music by the "Bay Gulls" and a whole lot of cool visual stimulation.



Mollusk Family Poster Show (opening December 6th, runs through January 16th 2009)

Mollusk Surf Shop Gallery

4500 Irving Street @ 46th Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94122

415.564.6300



