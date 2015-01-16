Postcard Set Tells the Story of Modern Architecture from A to Z

Federico Babina's Archibet postcard set reimagines signature modern structures in the form of letters corresponding to the names of their creators.

His latest project, Archibet, illustrates the history of modern architecture from A to Z—or rather from Alvar Aalto to Zaha Hadid—through a collection of postcards that renders the first letter of an architect’s first or last name in a whimsical and instantly recognizable interpretation of that person’s style.