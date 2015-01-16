Postcard Set Tells the Story of Modern Architecture from A to Z
In his recent work, the Italian architect and illustrator Federico Babina has playfully imagined houses for famous artists that mimic their signature style, and he has placed classic film stars in structures from the modernist canon.
His latest project, Archibet, illustrates the history of modern architecture from A to Z—or rather from Alvar Aalto to Zaha Hadid—through a collection of postcards that renders the first letter of an architect’s first or last name in a whimsical and instantly recognizable interpretation of that person’s style.
The 26 postcards include an "F," for Norman Foster, that resembles the Hearst Tower in Manhattan; a "C," for Le Corbusier, that takes the shape of a modified Villa Savoye; and a "P," for Renzo Piano, with exposed duct work that channels the Centre Georges Pompidou. Other architects who made the set include A. Quincy Jones, Walter Gropius, and Toyo Ito.
The set, released this month by Laurence King Publishing, sells for $12.95.