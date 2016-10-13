View Photos
Post Tenebras Lux
Add to
Like
Share
By Alpine Modern / Published by Alpine Modern –
A poem
Post Tenebras Lux
by Haley Littleton
Ascents often begin in the dead of night,
Glowing orbs oat amongst the brush
And we step silently over streams, through thistle and rock.
Traversing miles of bending trail before the light of day, One
welcomes the gauzy lit horizon,
Alpenglow softly razes the edge of ridges,
Shimmering hopefulness after dark, steep climbs.
The peak crawls slowly from behind its veil above, Marking the goal,
taunting with faraway closeness.
You look back on trail only in memory, not in longing, Lest you be
perpetually turned into salt. Set it down and look ahead.
You reach out to the edges, the pale lit blue places. They must be
better than before.
△
This poem is accompanied by the essay "In Praise of Walks and Wilderness" by Haley Littleton.