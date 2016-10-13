Post Tenebras Lux



by Haley Littleton

Ascents often begin in the dead of night,

Glowing orbs oat amongst the brush

And we step silently over streams, through thistle and rock.

Traversing miles of bending trail before the light of day, One

welcomes the gauzy lit horizon,

Alpenglow softly razes the edge of ridges,

Shimmering hopefulness after dark, steep climbs.

The peak crawls slowly from behind its veil above, Marking the goal,

taunting with faraway closeness.

You look back on trail only in memory, not in longing, Lest you be

perpetually turned into salt. Set it down and look ahead.

You reach out to the edges, the pale lit blue places. They must be

better than before.

△





This poem is accompanied by the essay "In Praise of Walks and Wilderness" by Haley Littleton.