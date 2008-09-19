Gracing the small space are gems like the Fritz Hansen leather armchair designed for the '74 Stockholm airport; an antique stencil wheel, once used to stencil prices on objects; and a pair of American anonymous 1920s chairs that reek of Fitzgerald. One thing about Lanning's approach: he refinishes the upholstery of these found objects himself, but keeps the wood as-is and worn. The effect is that of pieces well-loved.



Inventory changes weekly. The store doesn't have a website, so you'll have to stop by in person. Portmanteau is located at 81 Grand Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211. 718-384-0777