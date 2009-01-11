View Photos
Porsche Sled
By David A. Greene –
Driving gloves, check. Aviator sunglasses, check. Hair gel and minty-fresh breath spray—check. You're ready to hit the slopes with your Porsche Design snow sled, an elegantly designed (and genuinely cool) product from the company that made the midlife crisis famous.
This inflexible flyer unfolds in seconds into a sleek winter-ready ride that will put the other kids (and adults) to shame, with its lightweight aluminum frame, stainless-steel runners, and imitation black leather seat (with Porsche logo, of course).
