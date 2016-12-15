View Photos
Discuss: What's Your Favorite Work of Architecture in Film?
By Jenny Xie –
Architecture can certainly play a starring role. We're asking our community to share their favorite homes in film.
Architecture not only shapes the physical world, but the fictional realm as well. From Ferris Bueller's red Ferrari shattering the window of the Ben Rose House to the elaborate pink facade of Wes Anderson's Grand Budapest Hotel, place and setting can be integral to how we remember movies.
What are your favorite architectural moments in film?
Submit your answers in the comments below!
Photo courtesy of © Arcaid Images / Alamy