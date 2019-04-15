Overlooking a Niemeyer Masterpiece, This Flat is Filled with Brazilian Modern Gems
Dwell Magazine

Overlooking a Niemeyer Masterpiece, This Flat is Filled with Brazilian Modern Gems

Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell and Mara Gama / Photos by Pedro Kok
A São Paulo aerie showcases a collection of Brazilian modern classics—with a priceless vista to match.

When a husband and wife from São Paulo, Brazil, were looking for a new residence in their hometown, they articulated a big wish—to find a spacious apartment in which they could comfortably live, in a calm neighborhood with small houses and quiet streets. Fortunately, they found something that satisfied all of those requirements, and much more, in a property located near one of the most iconic spaces in the country: Ibirapuera Park, designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer and landscape designer Otávio Augusto Teixeira Mendes in commemoration of the city’s 400th anniversary, in 1954. 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.