Overlooking a Niemeyer Masterpiece, This Flat is Filled with Brazilian Modern Gems

When a husband and wife from São Paulo, Brazil, were looking for a new residence in their hometown, they articulated a big wish—to find a spacious apartment in which they could comfortably live, in a calm neighborhood with small houses and quiet streets. Fortunately, they found something that satisfied all of those requirements, and much more, in a property located near one of the most iconic spaces in the country: Ibirapuera Park, designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer and landscape designer Otávio Augusto Teixeira Mendes in commemoration of the city’s 400th anniversary, in 1954.