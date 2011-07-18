Playgrounds Worth A Trip

"Puckelball" is a variant of soccer played on a field that looks like it was attacked by giant moles with a goal designed by the Mad Hatter. Its creator, artist Johan Strom, thinks of it as a metaphor for life:



"Many live under the belief that life is a fair playing field, that both pitch halves are just as big and the goal always has at least one cross. But ultimately the ball never bounces exactly where you want it to and the pitch is both bumpy and uneven." The world's only Puckelball pitch is in Malmö, Sweden, a city with many other great playgrounds and public spaces as well. Definitely worth a trip!