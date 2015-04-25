Playful Materials Refresh a Dated Hollywood Home

To avoid major reconstruction, JAC Interiors employed bright colors and eclectic textures to create a fresh, vibrant atmosphere at this Sunset Strip residence.
When JAC Interiors was commissioned to revive an old 1,200-square-foot Hollywood home, the clients—a young couple who the designers call "fun and quirky"—requested the firm find a way to transform the space with as little construction as possible. They wanted a place with a modern edge, but not a scheme so outlandish that the novelty would fade quickly.
Get the Renovations Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
In order to achieve this, the firm did some minor adjusting of elements like doors, windows, and flooring, then spruced up the soul of the space with bold colors and textures.
"It is an ultra modern and hip space, but we used so many random colors and textures to bring in a softer, more feminine side so it wouldn't be too stark," says designer Isla Schmidt. "Sometimes ‘modern’ can be boring."