Playful Materials Refresh a Dated Hollywood Home

When JAC Interiors was commissioned to revive an old 1,200-square-foot Hollywood home, the clients—a young couple who the designers call "fun and quirky"—requested the firm find a way to transform the space with as little construction as possible. They wanted a place with a modern edge, but not a scheme so outlandish that the novelty would fade quickly.

The main level of the two-bedroom house is elegant and contemporary, with whitewash hickory floors and gray and white tones mixed with warm walnut. This way, the designers let the furniture and accent materials produce all the fun.

In order to achieve this, the firm did some minor adjusting of elements like doors, windows, and flooring, then spruced up the soul of the space with bold colors and textures.

The main focal point of the living area is the oversized, spider-like chandelier—a bold statement that lights up the room. The furniture was sourced locally whenever possible, like the custom media cabinet from Weego Home, made with walnut.

"It is an ultra modern and hip space, but we used so many random colors and textures to bring in a softer, more feminine side so it wouldn't be too stark," says designer Isla Schmidt. "Sometimes ‘modern’ can be boring."

The fireplace is a custom-made, three-dimensional feature that stands in stark contrast to the soft woods and white walls that make up the rest of the room.

The original leather sofa introduces an additional texture to the living room, and loud wallpaper brings a splash of visual interest. JAC also incorporated a new loft railing and ladder to climb to the next level.

The kitchen is just as detailed and eclectic as the rest of the main floor, with a wall-sized chalkboard and retro wallpaper accenting the streamlined white cabinetry. Bright, colorful dining room chairs add whimsy.