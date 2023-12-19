See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
SubscribeSign In
Plant Obsessed? You’ll Love This $4.5M Peruvian PenthouseView 10 Photos

Plant Obsessed? You’ll Love This $4.5M Peruvian Penthouse

Located in the capital city of Lima, the 9,622-square-foot home even comes with a sun-filled greenhouse.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: Lima, Peru

Price: $4,500,000

Architect: Mario Lara

Footprint: 9,622 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Designed by the renowned architect Mario Lara, this penthouse features an elegant marble entryway, an expansive main room with double-height ceilings, a living room with fireplace, and a large dining room. Each room offers access to a striking terrace with high ceilings surrounded by a beautiful greenhouse overlooking the park. The chef’s kitchen is fitted with stainless-steel appliances, a central island, and a tucked-away pantry. In addition, this level also presents an office area with terrace access. The second level has a cozy living room, along with three bedrooms and a bathroom."

Lush vegetation awaits in nearly every nook and cranny of the home, both inside and out.

Lush vegetation awaits in nearly every nook and cranny of the home, both inside and out.

Plant Obsessed? You’ll Love This $4.5M Peruvian Penthouse - Photo 2 of 9 -
Expansive glazing bathes the double-height interiors in natural light. Refinished hardwood floors run throughout the lower level.

Expansive glazing bathes the double-height interiors in natural light. Refinished hardwood floors run throughout the lower level.

Plant Obsessed? You’ll Love This $4.5M Peruvian Penthouse - Photo 4 of 9 -
A sun-filled reading area on the upper floor opens to a private, plant-filled terrace.

A sun-filled reading area on the upper floor opens to a private, plant-filled terrace.

Plant Obsessed? You’ll Love This $4.5M Peruvian Penthouse - Photo 6 of 9 -
Another private terrace awaits down the hall in the spacious primary suite.&nbsp;

Another private terrace awaits down the hall in the spacious primary suite. 

Plant Obsessed? You’ll Love This $4.5M Peruvian Penthouse - Photo 8 of 9 -
Patterned rugs and furniture bring bursts of color to the all-white study upstairs.

Patterned rugs and furniture bring bursts of color to the all-white study upstairs.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.