Plant Obsessed? You’ll Love This $4.5M Peruvian Penthouse

Location: Lima, Peru

Price: $4,500,000

Architect: Mario Lara

Footprint: 9,622 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Designed by the renowned architect Mario Lara, this penthouse features an elegant marble entryway, an expansive main room with double-height ceilings, a living room with fireplace, and a large dining room. Each room offers access to a striking terrace with high ceilings surrounded by a beautiful greenhouse overlooking the park. The chef’s kitchen is fitted with stainless-steel appliances, a central island, and a tucked-away pantry. In addition, this level also presents an office area with terrace access. The second level has a cozy living room, along with three bedrooms and a bathroom."