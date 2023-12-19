Plant Obsessed? You’ll Love This $4.5M Peruvian Penthouse
Location: Lima, Peru
Price: $4,500,000
Architect: Mario Lara
Footprint: 9,622 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)
From the Agent: "Designed by the renowned architect Mario Lara, this penthouse features an elegant marble entryway, an expansive main room with double-height ceilings, a living room with fireplace, and a large dining room. Each room offers access to a striking terrace with high ceilings surrounded by a beautiful greenhouse overlooking the park. The chef’s kitchen is fitted with stainless-steel appliances, a central island, and a tucked-away pantry. In addition, this level also presents an office area with terrace access. The second level has a cozy living room, along with three bedrooms and a bathroom."
Calle Jacinto Lara Lima in Lima,Peru, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by Perú Sotheby's International Realty.
