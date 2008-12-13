View Photos
Pipe Planter by Nobuhiro Sato
By Sarah Rich
For botanically-minded architecture lovers, this is quite cute. While searching the wide world of online gift guides, I came across this planter by Nobuhiro Sato of Pull+Push.
The Japanese designer plays with structural and industrial forms with materials that resemble concrete, adding details like drain pipes (which function in this case to release water from the plant's soil) and rebar-esque reinforcements. The planted container looks like a model building with a sky-high green roof. If our actual buildings had greenery this tall on top, our cities would look like prehistoric forests.
Available at Generate and A+R Store.
