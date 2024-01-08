This $3.5M Palm Springs Home Has Major “Barbie” Vibes

Location: 1101 N Via Monte Vis, Palm Springs, California

Price: $3,495,000

Year Built: 1957

Footprint: 2,659 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.37 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to this exceptional home located in the highly desirable Vista Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs. The midcentury gem stands out from the rest, boasting a unique design and unparalleled style. Situated on a spacious lot, the home offers a sense of privacy and exclusivity that is hard to find. Every detail has been carefully curated by top designers Desert Avant-Gard., resulting in a home that is both luxurious and inviting. Step inside and be greeted by an open floor plan that seamlessly blends the living, dining, kitchen, and bar areas. The kitchen is a culinary masterpiece, featuring a commercial-style setup that will delight even the most discerning chef. Prepare gourmet meals with ease, surrounded by top-of-the-line appliances, a 15-foot-long island, three stoves, and ample counter space. Wake up to breathtaking mountain views from nearly every room."