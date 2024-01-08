Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
This $3.5M Palm Springs Home Has Major “Barbie” Vibes

The 1957 gem comes complete with a pink paint job, palm trees, and the requisite pool. (Dolls sold separately.)
Location: 1101 N Via Monte Vis, Palm Springs, California

Price: $3,495,000

Year Built: 1957

Footprint: 2,659 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.37 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to this exceptional home located in the highly desirable Vista Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs. The midcentury gem stands out from the rest, boasting a unique design and unparalleled style. Situated on a spacious lot, the home offers a sense of privacy and exclusivity that is hard to find. Every detail has been carefully curated by top designers Desert Avant-Gard., resulting in a home that is both luxurious and inviting. Step inside and be greeted by an open floor plan that seamlessly blends the living, dining, kitchen, and bar areas. The kitchen is a culinary masterpiece, featuring a commercial-style setup that will delight even the most discerning chef. Prepare gourmet meals with ease, surrounded by top-of-the-line appliances, a 15-foot-long island, three stoves, and ample counter space. Wake up to breathtaking mountain views from nearly every room."

Soaring Palm trees line the concrete driveway, which leads to a spacious carport.

The neutral material palette is enlivened by colorful fixtures and accents walls.&nbsp;

Each of the four bedrooms comes with a private bath, and the primary suite opens directly to the backyard.

"The large pool and spa are perfect for swimming or simply unwinding and soaking up the warm winter months," notes the agent.

