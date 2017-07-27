Pillow Guide: How to Choose the Right Pillow

The right Pillow is a very personal choice. One or many? Big and thick or little and lean? Above all, it’s like your momma said: What’s on the inside is what really counts. Our Pillows are made with all natural down or down alternative filling – and in Soft, Medium or Firm fill options – covered with a 100% Sateen cotton shell for comfort and protection. With that in mind, here’s your guide on choosing the correct Parachute Pillow for your sleeping preference: Soft, Medium or Firm.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Identify Your Sleep Style

A Pillow’s number one function is to align your head and neck with your spine while you sleep. Chances are you stare at the screen at your desk or in your hand all day. This all puts an extraordinary amount of strain on your neck which makes up to 17% of your spine (fun fact). Give your neck a rest and make sure it gets proper alignment. Your sleep style dictates what kind of support you need, so, let’s start there:

Back Sleeper

Beware of a Pillow that pushes your head too far forward, which could lead to a stiff neck in the morning. A profile of four to six inches is ideal. The takeaway: This position is usually most comfortable with a medium amount of support – choose Medium.

Stomach Sleeper

Some stomach sleepers are comfortable with no Pillow at all, since their necks rest in a neutral position. If a bed without a Pillow feels incomplete, opt for a Pillow on the thinner side. A super plump Pillow forces a stomach sleeper’s head into a pinched angle. The takeaway: This position generally requires the least amount of support – go with Soft.

Side Sleeper

You’re in good company — studies show that up to 69% of people sleep on their side. This position also creates the widest distance between your ear and shoulder, so maintaining alignment requires a lot of loft. The takeaway: This position needs the most support – select Firm.

Know Your Pillow Fill

Pillows can be stuffed with anything. We set out to design a Pillow that was comfortable but also easy to care for, which ruled out uber-natural materials like buckwheat and horsehair. We also needed our Pillows to stay cool in warm temperatures without firming up when temperatures drop – eliminating synthetics like memory foam and latex. Thus, we created two fill options: all natural European white down and premium microfiber down alternative.

Down

Tried and true, Down Fill has staying power for good reason: It offers the best of both worlds. It’s supportive and durable but also fluffy and light. Parachute’s Down Pillows boast a Fill Power of 750, which translates to a plump fill with a high percentage of down clusters and larger than average down cluster size (AKA dream zone).

Down Alternative

If you have dust or seasonal allergies or prefer vegan home Decor, a feather fill may leave you sniffling while you snooze. Your best bet is a hypoallergenic Down Alternative. A modern microfiber fill (like the one used by Parachute) mimics the density of pure down, providing support without irritating sensitive systems.

Wait, What About The Euro?

Hey, being a square isn’t a bad thing! Euro Pillows are the secret to a well-dressed bed. Add another layer of comfort and support to your bed with a perfectly appointed Euro. More for decoration than for sleep, our Euro Pillows are made of 5% down and 95% feather fill.

In Summary

Choosing the best Pillow is always a sure way to improve your quality of sleep and ensure you awake feeling rested and refreshed. Be sure to take into account the filling inside of the Pillow as well as the position in which you typically sleep as these factors can have a major impact on the type of Pillow that is best suited for you.

Visit the Parachute Blog for more stories that enhance your sleep and inspire your waking moments. Take me there >>