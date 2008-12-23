Piece of Cake

Designed in 2007, the cake pan is used to bake batter into 15 pieces of varying widths and heights—satisfying those who want to nibble as well as those who want to nosh. And because the pan is made of silicon—a must-have in modern baking—the edges are less likely to burn and the cake slides easily out of the form.



At 11.8" in diameter and 2.4" tall, the S-XL Cake is just right for slipping under the tree. And the results: perfect for pairing with your copy of Rem Koolhaas’ SMLXL and a cozy fireside recliner.