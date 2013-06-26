Photographer Q&A: Ye Rin Mok

Do you remember the first shoot you did for Dwell?

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Yes, I was super excited and nervous. Dwell has been one of few magazines I wanted to shoot for. I was so happy to get the opportunity but also nervous because I didn't want to screw it up.

For a house in Phoenix, Arizona, Cy Keener's bedroom is on the far end the Spartan scale, but shows an interesting approach to balancing color. The gray floor and ceiling offset the white walls to add texture without adding clutter. The room contains a bed, a pair of boots, and a selection of books—and nothing else. Photo by Ye Rin Mok.

How do you usually prepare going into a Dwell shoot? Dwell photo editors are always so organized and well prepped for their photographers, like giving them the shot list, back story and images of the house. I usually go over the shots in my head, trying to anticipate any problems I might encounter. Regardless of how prepped I am, I can't help but feel nervous when I get to the location. But once I set my tripod and look through the view finder, the day goes by so fast that I don't really have time to worry. In the end it always turns out to be a very rewarding experience.

The first shoot Ye Rin was hired for was the Grunbaum Residence in Venice CA. Photo Categories:

Do you have any funny/favorite moments from one or two shoots you can remember? When I was shooting the Keener/Atherton residence in Phoenix, whenever I would set up my tripod for a shot, their dog Pip would pop up in front of the camera. One of my favorite moments was actually few weeks after the Phoenix shoot, when I found out that my photo made the cover. I was quite dumbstruck and elated by that.

Ye Rin shot the Atherton-Keener Residence for our Dec/Jan 2011 issue.

Favorite image? The floating home shot of the Grunbaum residence in Venice. I wasn't able to get the shot on the day of the shoot because we couldn't get a hold of the neighbor. I ended up going back the next day and was able to get the shot from the neighbor's roof. It was worth it to have gone back.

To get this shot of the Grunbaum Residence, Mok had to return the following day so she could access the neighbors roof.

Do you have a favorite house/location that you have shot for us? I really enjoyed shooting the Phoenix home. I love the minimal style and interesting space/layout—not the typical homes I'm used to. I felt like I was inside a huge art piece. What is it like seeing your images in print when the issue comes out? Exciting, it's always a little surreal.

Mok was attracted to the minimalist style of the Atherton-Keener residence.

If you could choose one modern element to add to your home, what would you choose? I live in a small studio apartment with my boyfriend; we can't really have too much stuff, so the little that we do have has to be functional and space saving. Currently we don't have a dining table and we eat on our couch or on our desks. I would like to find or make a foldable wooden floor table. A little more about you: Where are you from? I was born in Seoul and moved to Los Angeles when I was 12. I've lived here since then. How long have you been shooting? Since I graduated college in 2003. What type of assignments are you shooting these days? Mostly editorial and personal projects.

A stunning portrait from Ye Rin's personal series Convict Lake.