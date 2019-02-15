Photographer Q&A: Jake Stangel

Have you always wanted to know more about Dwell’s photo shoots and the amazing photographers that we get to work with? Well, you’re in luck! This Q&A with the wonderful Jake Stangel kicks off the start to our "Get to Know the Photographer" series. You will learn what it is like to shoot for Dwell and hear about some fun, behind-the-scenes moments. Most importantly, you will be able to put a face to a name of these talented photographers who have helped us create the beautiful pages of Dwell over the years.

I sure do! Dwell's former photo editor Amy Silberman called me up while I was working on a personal project on Lake Powell in Utah. I had a shred of service as I talked to her out on the water in my kayak, and about two weeks later, shortly after getting off the lake, I was flying to NYC to shoot an amazing, intense two-day story about a home or space in all five boroughs, while traveling all over the city via public transit—subway, bus, ferry, and foot. It was the most exhilarating shoot of my young career and really helped put me on the map, editorially. So I'm indebted to Amy and Dwell for taking a chance on a young 25-year-old!

Do you enjoy Dwell assignments?

I do love Dwell assignments. I get to visit and be inspired by the most incredible homes, meet the fantastic people who live and designed the spaces, get to work with perspective and how to read and convey space, and I usually get to travel for it!

How do you usually prepare going into a Dwell shoot?

To be honest, I drink tea, get in a nice, mellow zone, and really just zen out. I also like to play music when shooting for Dwell, for some reason. It just helps me get in the zone of what it's like to inhabit the space, as if I lived there. Oh, I also always photograph homes barefoot! I just literally want to feel like I am a long-term visitor, as opposed to a photographer who is just there for the day.

Type of camera? Film or digital?

I try to still shoot with film as much as I can. All of my Dwell shoots have been on film. I find that is just captures the essence of a home a lot better! Warm tones, kodachrome feel, sunlight, like there's a cozy blanket over everything. I roll to Dwell shoots with my two besties—a Mamiya 7 and a Mamiya RZ67.

Funny/favorite moments from one or two shoots you can remember?

Definitely taking the NYC bus with a ton of rental gear into Red Hook, Brooklyn, and clumsily rolling everything for blocks on blocks to the first location/home of five, thinking to myself "This is going to be an interesting two days." Getting to take travel shots all over that city, my former home, and taking the 7 train all the way out to another world in Flushing, Queens. Meeting incredibly kind and friendly families. Getting taken out to Shabu-Shabu at the Flushing family's restaurant and getting my mind blown by the food!

Favorite image/s?

From Emeryville and NYC! The modular home in Emeryville just had the most wonderful California light going on all day throughout the house, so I'd constantly be moving around, waiting and watching for every room's peak moment in the sun and shooting it like so.