Photographer Captures Her Facebook Friends in Their Homes

Juli & Kanishka Raja (New York, New York)



“I think I went into this pretty cynical: there is no way all of these people are ‘real friends.’ But as I travelled, shared meals or drinks with people, learned about their lives and communities, I started to realize that there are different kinds of friendship,” says Hollander. “There are the folks we meet for beers, the ones we see art with, the ones we talk politics with, the ones we call in the middle of the night. The ones we Skype with, the ones we text, the ones we run into at the grocery store. You can have amazing conversations and learn from them all.”