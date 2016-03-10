View Photos
Photo of the Week: When Lounging in Palm Springs…
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
The midcentury enthusiasts at @i_dream_of_eames shared this sunny photo of the one-and-only Eames lounge and ottoman by Charles and Ray Eames. Reposted from @hermanmillerbrasil, the shot was taken in a Palm Springs home that was designed by Donald Wexler in the 1950s.
