Photo of the Week: When Lounging in Palm Springs…
View Photos

Photo of the Week: When Lounging in Palm Springs…

Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

The midcentury enthusiasts at @i_dream_of_eames shared this sunny photo of the one-and-only Eames lounge and ottoman by Charles and Ray Eames. Reposted from @hermanmillerbrasil, the shot was taken in a Palm Springs home that was designed by Donald Wexler in the 1950s. 

Photo of the Week: When Lounging in Palm Springs… - Photo 1 of 1 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration. 