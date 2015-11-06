Photo of the Week: Tiny Prefab on the Banks of the Oregon River

Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

West Coast prefab company @kithaus shared this shot of their compact k6 model, seen here beside the Oregon River. Starting from $65,000, the k6 model includes various add-on options, including a full kitchen and bath.