Photo of the Week: Tiny Green Oasis
View Photos

Photo of the Week: Tiny Green Oasis

Add to
Like
Share
By Allie Weiss
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

We loved this photo of a tiny yard posted by @jahlb814 that's outfitted with succulents, pavers, and gravel.

Photo of the Week: Tiny Green Oasis - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.