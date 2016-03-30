Photo of the Week: Surrounded by Wapiti Valley’s Arresting Views
View Photos

Photo of the Week: Surrounded by Wapiti Valley’s Arresting Views

Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

From a recent trip to Wyoming, @emmielaw shared with us the picturesque dining scene of a modern residence in Wapiti Valley. Near the east border of Yellowstone National Park, the home was designed by Studio BNA Architects and StudioRyker.

Photo of the Week: Surrounded by Wapiti Valley’s Arresting Views - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration. 