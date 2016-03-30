View Photos
Photo of the Week: Surrounded by Wapiti Valley’s Arresting Views
Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
From a recent trip to Wyoming, @emmielaw shared with us the picturesque dining scene of a modern residence in Wapiti Valley. Near the east border of Yellowstone National Park, the home was designed by Studio BNA Architects and StudioRyker.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.