Photo of the Week: Subtle Material Moment in Toronto

Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

@everydayhim_ shared an image of a simple whitewashed brick and wood facade in Toronto. The project, a multigenerational home, is by Williamson Chong Architects. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.