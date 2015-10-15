Photo of the Week: Subtle Material Moment in Toronto
View Photos

By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

@everydayhim_ shared an image of a simple whitewashed brick and wood facade in Toronto. The project, a multigenerational home, is by Williamson Chong Architects. 

