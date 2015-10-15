View Photos
Photo of the Week: Subtle Material Moment in Toronto
By Luke Hopping –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
@everydayhim_ shared an image of a simple whitewashed brick and wood facade in Toronto. The project, a multigenerational home, is by Williamson Chong Architects.
