Photo of the Week: Shipping Container Structure in Toronto
By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

Canadian shipping container supplier @giantcontainers unveiled a new project today on Instagram, a black, modular structure in Toronto. 

The company invites its followers to check back for more project images and information later this week.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.