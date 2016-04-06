Photo of the Week: Rocking Walnut in All the Right Ways
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

Existing within a home designed by Strand Design is this handsome kitchen that was sent to us by photographer @joshgrubbs. The custom walnut and steel cabinets were created specially for the project by Minneapolis-based workshop @tandemmade. The waterfall countertop—also made of walnut—sets the kitchen apart from the rest of the living space. 

