Photo of the Week: Rocking Walnut in All the Right Ways
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
Existing within a home designed by Strand Design is this handsome kitchen that was sent to us by photographer @joshgrubbs. The custom walnut and steel cabinets were created specially for the project by Minneapolis-based workshop @tandemmade. The waterfall countertop—also made of walnut—sets the kitchen apart from the rest of the living space.
