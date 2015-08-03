Photo of the Week: Rainbow Row Houses in DC
By Allie Weiss
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

@viajera4eva posted this photo of super colorful row houses in Washington DC. Wouldn't you like to live on this block?

"Checking out the best and favorites of DC by #bike."

