Photo of the Week: Rainbow Row Houses in DC
By Allie Weiss –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
@viajera4eva posted this photo of super colorful row houses in Washington DC. Wouldn't you like to live on this block?
