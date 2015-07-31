Photo of the Week: Modern Wood and Glass Cathedral
Photo of the Week: Modern Wood and Glass Cathedral

By Allie Weiss
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

We love this photo posted by @k_mao of the ceiling of the Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland. Read more about the elegant structure here.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.