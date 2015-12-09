View Photos
Photo of the Week: Minimal Paris Apartment Accented by Fun Pops of Color
By Luke Hopping –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
Architect @stefghestemarchitecte posted this picture of a neutral-toned Parisian apartment with a distinctive herringbone floor pattern.
