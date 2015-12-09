Photo of the Week: Minimal Paris Apartment Accented by Fun Pops of Color
Photo of the Week: Minimal Paris Apartment Accented by Fun Pops of Color

By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

Architect @stefghestemarchitecte posted this picture of a neutral-toned Parisian apartment with a distinctive herringbone floor pattern. 

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.