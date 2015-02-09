View Photos
Photo of the Week: Jars on Jars on Jars
By Allie Weiss –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
These shelves stocked with jars were spotted by @stephbgrazi at The Farm at Walnut Creek. It goes to show that even pantry contents can make a design statement.
