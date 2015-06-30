Photo of the Week: Giant Walk-In Shower
Photo of the Week: Giant Walk-In Shower

By Allie Weiss
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

We love this shot posted by @ryanbegleyphotography featuring a substantial walk-in shower in Winter Park, Florida.

@ryanbegleyphotography: Spa-like bathroom with huge walk-in shower.

