Photo of the Week: Floating Concrete Staircase by Architect Arthur Erickson
View Photos

Photo of the Week: Floating Concrete Staircase by Architect Arthur Erickson

By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

Architectural and interiors photographer @kristajahnkephotography shared a picture of a staircase designed by celebrated Canadian architect Arthur Erickson, which appears to float in spite of its concrete spine. 

Photo of the Week: Floating Concrete Staircase by Architect Arthur Erickson
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.