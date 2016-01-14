View Photos
Photo of the Week: Floating Concrete Staircase by Architect Arthur Erickson
By Luke Hopping –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
Architectural and interiors photographer @kristajahnkephotography shared a picture of a staircase designed by celebrated Canadian architect Arthur Erickson, which appears to float in spite of its concrete spine.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.