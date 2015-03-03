Photo of the Week: Drought-Tolerant Garden

Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week. Click through the slideshow to see a few of our other favorites photos.

We love this drought-tolerant landscape in Santa Monica from @stevesiegrist. @stevesiegrist: Drought tolerant garden in Santa Monica that we completed about 18 months ago. Growing in nicely. Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration. @dpotterystudio: I cleaned up the studio today. Everything but my apron. @shialice_: Waiting on deliveries with no internet connection = lots of time to kill = more #inprogress shots of the client house. @sarahirenemurphy: Perfect place to soak.