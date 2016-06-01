View Photos
Coffee Break in a New Communal Workspace
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
STRUKTR Studios—a content and communications company based in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park—sent us this snapshot of the coffee bar in WeWork’s new Pasadena location. As one of their many venues that can be found across the globe, these locales provide shared workspaces that are designed to encourage community and collaboration.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.