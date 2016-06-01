Coffee Break in a New Communal Workspace
View Photos

Coffee Break in a New Communal Workspace

Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

STRUKTR Studios—a content and communications company based in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park—sent us this snapshot of the coffee bar in WeWork’s new Pasadena location. As one of their many venues that can be found across the globe, these locales provide shared workspaces that are designed to encourage community and collaboration. 

#photooftheweek

#photooftheweek

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration. 