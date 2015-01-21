Photo of the Week: Black and White Vignette
View Photos

Photo of the Week: Black and White Vignette

Add to
Like
Share
By Allie Weiss
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

This week, we loved this black-and-white vignette by @laurajuulia featuring a city poster by Bold Tuesday.

Photo of the Week: Black and White Vignette - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.