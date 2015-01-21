View Photos
Photo of the Week: Black and White Vignette
Add to
Like
Share
By Allie Weiss –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
This week, we loved this black-and-white vignette by @laurajuulia featuring a city poster by Bold Tuesday.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.