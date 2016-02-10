View Photos
Photo of the Week: Believe It or Not, This Floating Architectural Feat is Actually a Rendering
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
Brought to our attention by @tonicmodern, this stunning, almost mystifying 3D visualization was created by Michael Nowak for Polish Architectural Practice 81.WAW.PL. The razor-sharp lines and rich dimensional quality of the Crown House immediately stopped us in our tracks.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.