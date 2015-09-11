Photo of the Week: Angular Austrian Lake House
Photo of the Week: Angular Austrian Lake House

By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

@whisky.arc shared this memorable shot, taken by Kurt Kuball, of Spado Architects' Haus Am See project in Carinthia, Austria. The three-story residence faces a steep slope on one side, and a lake on the other. 

Photo of the Week: Angular Austrian Lake House - Photo 1 of 1 -

Spado Architects completed the home in 2012.

